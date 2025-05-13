Seth Green and Ashley Greene have been cast in new romantic comedy 'Grace Period'.

The two Hollywood stars will take the lead in director Peter Facinelli's new film, which will be offered to potential buyers at Cannes Film Festival this month with production set to start in August.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will follow a woman called Willa (Greene), who makes an impulse decision to freeze her eggs.

She's helped by Dr. Rubin (Matt Walsh), but things take a turn after she meets her dream man Greg (Green) and is forced to try to make things work.

Filmmaker Facinelli previously acted with Greene in the 'Twilight Saga', while he starred with Green in classic 1998 teen comedy 'Can't Hardly Wait'.

The script for 'Grace Period' was written by the director's real life partner Lily Anne Harrison.

Facinelli said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to be back in the director’s chair for Grace Period, a film that explores a timely subject matter with heart, while delivering some much-needed laughter in the world today.

“Having known Seth and Ashley for what feels like an ‘eternity,’ I Can’t Hardly Wait to helm their incredible talent onscreen together.

"With Wango Films and Peter Winther producing, and a stellar supporting cast, we’re creating something truly special that audiences are going to love.”

Greene and Facinelli's 'Twilight' franchise co-star Jackson Rathbone - who played Jasper Hale - recently revealed there is a secret unreleased blooper real from the movies which shows lead actress Kristen Stewart dropping a string of expletives.

He told Collider: "There was one time where they put out a special blooper screening—I think this is for 'Breaking Dawn' or 'Eclipse'—where it was just every time Kristen curses. It was like, when she's messing up her lines… It’s like eight minutes long. It is amazing."

Meanwhile, Greene - who played Alice Cullen - revealed that she and co-star Facinelli "got into trouble" for messing with a lifesize doll that was meant to be a version of Kristen's character Bella Swan.

She said: "Peter and I also got in trouble for playing with a life-sized doll of a dead Bella."

Peter added: "They were shooting on stage, and we had to wait until their scene was over, but then all of a sudden I bumped into this table, and there’s a life-sized Kristen Stewart laying on the table.

"They made a doll for when she breaks her back. It looked exactly like her, so I bumped into it and I was like, ‘Sorry, Kristen.' "