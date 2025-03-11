Simon Rex and Natalie Lind are set to star in the horror comedy 'Halloween Store'.

Simon Rex and Natalie Lind are set to star in the horror comedy 'Halloween Store'

The film is about a group of people trapped inside a costume store on Halloween night with a mysterious killer on the loose and is directed by Shane Dax Taylor, known for 'Murder Company', and is executive produced by Kenan Thompson and John Ryan Jr. through their Artists for Artists (AFA) banner.

Other executive producers include Steven Schneider – whose credits include 'Paranormal Activity', 'Insidious' and 'Split' – along with Shane, John Lind and Bradley Sloan.

Natalie Lind, Kenneth Burke and Andrey Romanyuk are producing, while AFA, Big Bad Pig Productions and Racer Entertainment serve as the production companies.

Range Media is handling sales, according to Variety.

Sinon, 49, is an actor and rapper best known for starring in the 'Scary Movie' franchise and Sean Baker’s 'Red Rocket'.

Also known as Dirt Nasty, he began his career as an MTV VJ before forming the hip-hop group Three Loco.

His other credits include 'National Lampoon’s Pledge This!', 'Blink Twice', 'Felicity' and 'Mo'.

His 'Halloween Store' co-star Natalie, 24, began acting as a child with roles in 'One Tree Hill', 'iCarly' and 'Wizards of Waverly Place' before securing a recurring part on 'The Goldbergs'.

She has since appeared in 'Big Sky', 'Tell Me a Story', 'Sugar' and 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines'.

Producer Kenan, 45, known for 'Saturday Night Live', and John Ryan, 36, of 'Good Burger 2', founded AFA in 2021 as a full-service production company.

The firm includes a commerce division and bespoke management representation, with a focus on helping artists retain rights to their content while working with global distributors.