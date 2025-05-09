Katee Sackhoff has promised that her ‘Star Wars’ character Bo-Katan Kryze will appear again in the future.

The 45-year-old actress portrayed the Mandalorian warrior in TV shows like ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, ‘Star Wars: Rebels’ and ‘The Mandalorian’, and has now confirmed fans haven’t seen the end of the character.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Sackhoff said: "You will see her again in some form. That's all you need to know. [Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer] Dave Filoni cannot get rid of me, because Bo-Katan is based off of his wife, so I've got some job security."

Bo-Katan had been rumoured to be involved in ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’, though Sackhoff insisted she "has not been in the armour in 2025".

Even so, the character may still appear in the upcoming movie, as filming for ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ wrapped in December last year.

As well as Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito - who portrayed Moff Gideon in ‘The Mandalorian’ - recently teased his ‘Star Wars’ villain may return in some capacity in the future.

He told Empire magazine: "There is a big movie coming out that’s focusing on Mando and The Child. I can’t say it’ll be that.

"But I hope to be able to join that franchise again, because I think there’s more road for Moff Gideon."

The ‘Breaking Bad’ actor, 67, also said he believed ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ could be the start of a new ‘Star Wars’ trilogy.

Speaking at Dragon Con, he said: "As in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney will figure out how to join all of these characters into one really great movie or TV show. That’s my sense of where it will go.

"Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have a new vision, continuing on with a ‘Mandalorian’ movie. My sense is that it’s all going to converge at one point or another and we’re going to have another set of… [a] trilogy, or more, of films."

‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ will see Pedro Pascal reprise his role as the titular warrior alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White in another galaxy-spanning adventure.

While ‘The Mandalorian’ will finally be making its cinematic debut with ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ next year, Jon Favreau - who co-directed and co-wrote the show and movie with Filoni - admitted he "felt disappointed" the sub-franchise couldn’t initially be shared on the big screen.

He told Collider: "The big difference is the amount of construction you can do.

"The process is so long compared to television that you can plan, look at it, discuss, use multiple stages, indoor and outdoor sets, do construction, you can do stop-motion. There are a lot of things that you have an opportunity to do because of the timeframe that you would never be able to do to the same extent on a small screen.

"Although I'm very proud, I have to say that whenever we looked at the stuff that we made for the show, or in an environment where we shared it with fans, it always felt cinematic.

"I felt disappointed that we couldn't share it with more people that way."