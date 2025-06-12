Stormzy has said his acting debut is “all about the joy, spirit and fearless energy of youth”.

Stormzy has said his acting debut is ‘all about the joy, spirit and fearless energy of youth’

The 31-year-old British rapper has just launched his new production company, #Merky Films, and the performer – real name Michael Omari – will be taking the leading role in Big Man, a 24-minute short film and the first project from his new company.

He said in a statement quoted by Variety: “I hope you love our first project, Big Man, as much as we loved making it.

“For me, it’s all about the joy, spirit and fearless energy of youth – that feeling like life is one big adventure and the world’s your playground.

“I hope it inspires you to dream bigger, live louder, and hold on to that unapologetic energy that comes with being young.”

The film, directed by Academy Award-winner Aneil Karia, tells the fictional story of Tenzman, a former rap star facing an uncertain chapter in his life. It is set for release on YouTube at 8pm on Wednesday 18 June, and was made in association with Apple.

Stormzy’s new venture builds on the expanding #Merky brand, which already includes #Merky Books, #Merky FC and the #Merky Foundation.

Merky Films aims to increase access to television and film for Afro-Caribbean and other underrepresented communities.

Its stated mission is to champion new voices by creating projects that “connect communities, celebrate culture and inspire meaningful change”.

A development deal is already in place with Netflix to create multiple projects, including a “powerful drama series” and a “seminal biopic”, with additional talks ongoing with other film companies.

Speaking about the launch of #Merky Films, Stormzy added: “I always say: music is my first love, but film is my second. #Merky Films is something I’ve been dreaming about for ages – a space for powerful British stories and a solid home for fresh, unexpected art. It’s a natural next step for everything we do at #Merky – sharing our stories, spotlighting important voices and making room for those who deserve to be seen and heard.”

He also expressed hope the company will help elevate new talent, adding: “We always like to give that opportunity before the world latches on and catches up.

“I definitely, in 30 or 40 years' time, want to see whoever wins the best director of the year at the Oscars to say that the first thing they directed was for #Merky Films.”

Future projects from the production house will include documentaries, animations and mockumentaries.