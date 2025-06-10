Sydney Sweeney didn't fit into any of her clothes after she gained around 30lbs to play Christy Martin in a new biopic.

The Euphoria actress is to star as the former professional boxer in an as-yet untitled movie, and Sweeney has told how she underwent a "crazy" transformation to get into character.

Speaking to W Magazine, she said: "I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training.

"I started eating.

"My body was completely different.

"I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27.

"My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy!

"I was like, 'Oh my god.' But it was amazing. I was so strong, like crazy strong."

As well as eating more, the 'White Lotus' star had to train hard for the role, revealing she hit the weights for two hours a day and kickboxed for two hours.

She added: "I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours, and then weight-trained again at night for an hour."

Fans first discovered Sweeney had been cast to portray the boxing trailblazer, who has been described by producers as the "female Rocky", in May 2024.

Speaking about the movie, the 'Anyone But You' star told Deadline at the time: "Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional."

Training for the movie wasn't Sweeney's first foray into kickboxing.

She explained: "I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body.

"Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself."