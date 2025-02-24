Marlon Wayans thinks "it’s time" to make a ‘White Chicks’ sequel.

A White Chicks sequel could be on the way

The 52-year-old actor starred with his brother Shawn Wayans, 54, in the 2004 action-comedy, and has now teased a follow-up flick may be his next project after he and Shawn reunite to develop ‘Scary Movie 6’.

Speaking on 'Good Morning America', Marlon said: "[Fans always ask] 'When are you doing the sequel?' They love that movie.

"Hey, you know, I think it's time. Let's get ‘Scary Movie 6’ done, and then we'll go and bring out ‘White Chicks 2’."

‘White Chicks’ - which also featured Terry Crews, Jaime King and Brittany Daniel - starred the Wayans brothers as a pair of FBI agents who go undercover as white women to foil a kidnapping plot.

While the white face aspect of the movie is now viewed as inappropriate by some, Marlon previously insisted that cancel culture should have no place in comedy.

He told Buzzfeed: "I don't know what planet we're on, where you think people don't need laughter, and that people need to be censored and cancelled. If a joke is gonna get me cancelled, thank you for doing me that favour."

Marlon added it was "sad" that society was now "in this place where we can't laugh anymore".

He said: "I ain't listening to this damn generation. I ain't listening to these folks: These scared-a** people, these scared executives.

"Y'all do what you want to do? Great. I'm still gonna tell my jokes the way I tell them. And if you want to make some money, jump on board. And if not, then I'll find a way to do it myself.

"I know my audience. My audience comes to my shows every weekend and they leave feeling great and laughing. One thing about the Wayans, we've always told the worst joke the best way."

Marlon and Shawn will next be working together on ‘Scary Movie 6’, with the franchise set to be rebooted under ‘Fast and Furious’ producer Neal H. Moritz.

After developing the first two entries in the ‘Scary Movie’ series, the Wayans brothers departed the franchise for its next three entries, and Marlon claimed that it was "snatched" away from them by The Weinstein Company - led by the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Speaking to Kevin Hart on the ‘Comedy Gold Minds’ podcast, the actor said: "We didn't walk away from a franchise. They didn't want to make our deal, and they snatched it.

"We never walked away from our franchise that we created. It was taken and us being the creatives that we are were like, 'Alright, bet'. Now watch what I create."

Marlon also recalled that the family only became aware that they would no longer be involved in the series after they read a news article over the Christmas holidays.

He said: "The second one they rushed us into, and by the third one, they didn't want to pay the money, so they snatched it. We found out on Christmas that they hired somebody else to go do it."