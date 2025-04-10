Tom Hiddleston has declared his stint as Loki is "not over yet" ahead of his return in 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The 44-year-old actor will reprise his role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster and has finally broken his silence, though he's unable to spill anymore details about his comeback.

He told ComicBook: “[I’m] very, very excited.

“It’s really remarkable that I can talk about it because mostly I’m in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything … it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.”

Hiddleston has portrayed Loki - the God of Mischief and adopted brother of Thor - multiples times since 2011, including the Disney+ series 'Loki', which ran between 2021 and 2023.

A whole host of stars are returning for 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

Alan Cumming recently gushed that he is "excited and amazed" to portray Nightcrawler from 2003's ‘X2: X-Men United’ again in the flick.

The 60-year-old star explained that the big reason he agreed to return was because the makeup process to get into character has been streamlined.

Speaking with fellow ‘X-Men’ star Olivia Munn for Collider, Cumming said: "Isn't it nuts? I'm excited and amazed. It's been 23 years since I was a superhero.

"I've had some makeup tests already for the role, but what's great about it was that before it was about four and a half hours to apply it, but now it's only 90 minutes.

"Before, all of the tattoos were done by hand. They hadn't decided on them before we started filming. Now, they just stick onto my face. It's a game changer.

"I'm going back to being a 60-year-old superhero, and everyone seems really lovely."

The ‘Spy Kids’ star also revealed ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ "begins shooting quite soon" in London, and teased the film is "going to be nuts".

As well as Cumming, other ‘X-Men’ alums returning for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ - which will be followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in 2027 - include Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Sir Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Kelsey Grammer (Beast) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique).

Channing Tatum - who portrayed Gambit in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ - is also set to appear in the 2026 movie, though he recently joked he was "only guaranteed" a chair to watch the movie in.

He told ExtraTV: "Personally, all I was guaranteed was a chair.

"They said that I have a chair, and I can at least watch the movie from the chair. You know, and it was just my name, it wasn't exactly Gambit.

"So, I work in the world of just like, of binary yes or no's, and I've only been guaranteed so far a chair to watch the movie in, so that's where I'm at."

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will see the Avengers, Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts and the X-Men team up in an effort to stop the dreaded Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ directors Joe and Anthony Russo recently stated that "nobody else in the world" could take on the role of Doctor Doom other than Downey Jr., who previously led the MCU as Iron Man from 2008’s eponymous movie until the character’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in 2019.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Anthony said: "We can’t explain that as it’s part of the story, but there’s nobody else in the world who could play this character the way he’s about to."

There is already a sequel, 'Avengers: Secret Wars', slated for release in 2027.