'Werewolf Game' directors Jackie Payne and Cara Brennan hope that the film honours the legacy of the late Tony Todd.

The late Tony Todd makes one of his last film appearances in Werewolf Game

The 'Candyman' actor – who passed away at the age of 69 last November – makes one of his final movie appearances as The Judge in the horror flick and the filmmaker hopes that his "passion" for the genre is showcased in the movie that is available to view on streaming platforms.

Payne told Hollywood Soapbox: "Working with Tony was an absolute joy. He brought his entire heart and soul into the work and left nothing on the table. We had three days to cover an incredible amount of ground, but he was game for the journey and brought an incredible amount of enthusiasm to his work.

"We had dinner after filming and were excited about the prospects of the future of the film. His passing was heart-breaking, and we hope audiences see the passion he brought to one of his final performances."

Brennan added: "It was a privilege, and I am so grateful for the time we had with him. His passion and enthusiasm were incredibly empowering and motivating to be around."

'Werewolf Game' was made on a limited budget and the directors expressed their gratitude to the film's cast for going "above and beyond" to get the production finished.

Payne said: "Production was a triumph over incredible circumstances. Our cast and crew were phenomenal and came together to create miracles every day."

Brennan said: "They truly went above and beyond; we even had actors stay on set after their scenes were wrapped just to give each other support. I was blown away daily by the passion and energy everyone brought every day."

The pair explained that they will only include a scene in the final cut if it genuinely scares the two of them.

Asked how they build tension on screen, Payne said: "I gauge everything by how I am personally affected by it. Listening with my gut and immersing myself in the reality of the traumatic events."

Brennan continued: "I second that, and the same goes for the editing process. Jackie has an incredible skill of deeply connecting to the events of the scene and letting their intuition and fine-tuned eye inform the moment-to-moment unfolding (you'll get to experience that with the director's cut when it drops!). Basically, if it doesn't give us chills, it's not working."

Payne also gave an insight into what the pair will be working on next.

He said: "We are hard at work on the director's cut of 'Werewolf Game' that will feature remastered 4K footage, sound, musical score, digital effects and a ground-up recut of the movie.

"We also have a new short film, 'Be Not Afraid', coming out later this year, an action/horror thrill ride that captures the classic demonic vibes of 'The Exorcist' with the chaotic charm of the original 'Ghostbusters'."