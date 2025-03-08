Zach Cregger's 'Resident Evil' reboot will be made through Sony Pictures.

The 44-year-old star will helm the as-yet-untiled film based on the horror game series and will be released on September 18 2026, after the studio won a bidding war against Warner Bros. and Netflix.

He told Deadline: "I’ve been a rabid fan of these games for decades, and to be able to bring this amazing title to life admitteis a true honour."

Cregger has also penned the screenplay for the film along with 'Ballerina' and 'John Wick' writer Shay Hatten and while its content is being kept under wraps, it has been reported that it will return to the "original roots" of the gaming franchise.

Constantin Film is producing the film along with Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee, Miri Yoon and PlayStation Productions.

Kulzer said: "The world of 'Resident Evil' experienced through Zach’s vision is an irresistible feat."

The original film in the franchise was released in 2002, and five more followed up until 2016 but 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' was released in 2021.

Sanford Panitch, president of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group: “Zach is one of the most talented exciting new directors to come on the scene in many years.

"His brilliant approach in restarting and refreshing this legendary Sony franchise instantly makes this one of our most important releases in 2026."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources are "hopeful" that shooting for 'Resident Evil' will be underway by this summer.

Cregger is also at the helm of 'Weapons' - which stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich - through Warner Bros, and that is due for release in January 2026.

For that project, Josh explained that he was persuaded to get on board after reading the "brilliant" script.

Josh told Collider: "I really liked his first movie, but it's still new for him and all that. Then I met him a couple of times and we talked through what he was thinking.

"It's a really good script, first of all. He's put together a really good cast, especially now – Julia Garner, who I love, and Alden, who's great, who I did 'Hail, Caesar!' with. There's a lot of really good people involved."