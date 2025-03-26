Ship Of Dreams: Titanic Movie Diaries takes audiences on an entertaining and moving journey behind the scenes of James Cameron's monumental film, Titanic. Through a unique approach to storytelling, this documentary showcases the personal diaries of the film's actors, accompanied by intimate conversations, rare and collectable memorabilia and expert insights from the fans who continue to keep the legacy of Titanic alive.

Titanic - Ship Of Dreams

The documentary invites viewers to relive the magic of the groundbreaking film through never before told tales of one of cinema's greatest epics. Supporting actors cast by James Cameron in Titanic read their diaries aloud for the first time in a quarter century, bringing back memories and sharing anecdotes of auditions and life on set with Cameron, Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet. In addition, the casting director, historians, filmmakers and superfans contribute their personal stories, sharing rarely seen private collections of props, costumes and fan art.

25 years after playing a First Class Passenger in the film, Alexandra Boyd – now a filmmaker - appears in the film as our narrator. She takes us around the world to explore the enduring effects of the biggest blockbuster movie of all time through intimate conversations with the actors who were there and the fans who have connected with her through social media.

After the film swept at the Oscars© in 1998, Alexandra enlisted some of her castmates to write first person accounts of their experiences working on the box-office smashing movie. She thought at the time the writings would serve as a historical document of the way films were made before CGI truly took over special effects in Hollywood. Imagine if we could read the diaries of the Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz or the extras and background players in Ben Hur?

Titanic superfans (‘Titaniacs!') enthusiastically share how the film has profoundly changed their lives and relate moving accounts of how their obsession with the film and the history of the ship itself led to a passion paralleled only by James Cameron's attention to every detail of his masterpiece.

Ship Of Dreams: Titanic Movie Diaries celebrates the enduring power of the Titanic in a moving love letter to the film and the power of the film industry.

On digital 31 March from Miracle Media

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

