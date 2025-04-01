Jazz FM have announced that internationally renowned US vocalist Melody Gardot will be honoured with the Gold Award at this year’s Jazz FM Awards with PPL and PRS for Music. Gardot will collect the award at the ceremony at KOKO in London – this year hosted by musician, actor and comedian Ben Bailey Smith (AKA Doc Brown) - Thursday April 24th 2025.

Melody Gardot image credit Denis Boulz

The Gold Award is one of the event’s highest honours, celebrating extraordinary and sustained contributions to the world of music. It recognises artists who have demonstrated unparalleled artistic excellence, a deep passion for composition, improvisation and performance, and an enduring impact on the global music landscape. The accolade has previously been awarded to some of the most influential figures in music, including Charlie Watts, Courtney Pine, Ramsey Lewis, Jacob Collier and Pat Metheny.

With a career spanning nearly two decades, Gardot has captivated audiences worldwide with a distinctive blend of jazz, blues, and cinematic storytelling. Hailed by The Guardian as “a remarkable artist”, she has released a string of acclaimed albums which have established her as one of the most compelling and sophisticated jazz musicians of her generation.

Melody Gardot:

"It is a tremendous privilege to be recognized by Jazz FM, an institution that has long supported and celebrated the artistry of jazz. The genre has always been about innovation, connection, and emotion, and I am truly grateful to be part of this extraordinary tradition."

Nick Pitts, Content Director of Jazz FM and Magic Classical:

"Melody Gardot is a true artist in every sense of the word. Her music transcends borders and genres and connects with audiences across the globe. We are thrilled to present her with the Gold Award in recognition of her remarkable contribution to jazz and her unwavering dedication to the craft."

The 2025 Jazz FM Awards will celebrate a dynamic mix of pioneering artists and rising stars nominated across multiple categories including Ezra Collective, Michael Kiwanuka, Nubya Garcia, Samara Joy, corto.alto, Emma Rawicz and Meshell Ndegeocello. The ceremony will be hosted by musician, actor and comedian Ben Bailey Smith (AKA Doc Brown) who has also recently been confirmed to present a second Jazz FM series of his “Vinyl Hour”, which celebrates his thousand-strong LP collection of jazz and soul.

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

