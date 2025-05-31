Addison Rae’s debut album will reflect her “sensual and sexual” personality.

Addison Rae's 'sensual and sexual' debut album

The 24-year-old social media star insisted that she didn’t really have any influences for her self-titled debut but instead tried to reflect her own personal feelings.

She told Variety: “We definitely didn’t reference anything making this album. It was always me trying to provoke a feeling from a song or from music. I’m a very sensual and sexual person. I’m very intimate with myself and my body, and everything kind of reflects that. Everything feels very personal.”

Addison also shared that having her debut album produced entirely by women was “really special”.

She has been working with Luka Kloser, and Elvira to produce the record and said it was “beautiful and magical” to have an all-female team.

She explained: “I have something really special with these girls. It feels really beautiful and magical that it is just all females. I never set out for it to be that way, I think because it’s not very common and you almost don’t get that opportunity very much to work with just females in a room.”

While she has been labelled the new “it girl” in pop, Addison admitted she is wary of the praise.

She said: “It is obviously very complimentary. What does that even mean, really, to be the pop girl? Let’s see if the songs get more popular, then they can call me a pop girl. This is my shot. I’ve got to go big.”