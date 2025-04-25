Aitch and Anne-Marie have reunited on the new single, ‘LUV?’.

Aitch and Anne-Marie are back with another banger in 'LUV?'

After scoring a Top 5 hit with ‘Psycho’ in 2022, the Manchester rapper and the Essex pop star are back with a fresh banger about modern love.

'LUV?' is the latest single from Aitch's eagerly awaited second studio album, '4', which is due for release on June 20.

It follows the lead single, 'BOUNCE', and ‘Straight Rhymez 2’, an updated version of his 2018 breakout track.

A press release noted: "Drawing inspiration from classic Hip-Hop, from the Nas-led ‘Life’s A B****’ and latter-day greats such as 50 Cent and Eminem to local legends from the UK rap scene set to appear on the upcoming album. Aitch still delivers the infectious, high-energy anthems that have made him one of the UK’s most exciting rap talents."

The new album pays homage to his home city.

Aitch - whose real name is Harrison Armstrong - said of the follow-up to his acclaimed 2022 debut studio album 'Close to Home': “This album represents, first foremost, my postcode. My postcode is M40, and for years, since we were kids, when we used to take pictures, we always used to throw 4’s up. It used to be our thing; we were always repping the 4. So with that being said, this is welcoming people into the ’4’!”

He continued: “Even though this album isn’t necessarily as personal or as vulnerable as Close To Home was, this is just a whole other side of my brain, where I’m just letting it all out, letting the vibes out, and just showing people what time it is where I’m from. Especially being from Manchester, I feel like sometimes a lot of things are hidden. Because the scene is very London-centric, we don’t always get a look in sometimes, so this is me just ripping that canvas and bringing people into what’s going on over here."

Aitch kicked off the year with ‘Raving In The Studio’, a collaboration with fellow Mancunian Bou, alongside the freestyle, ‘A Guy Called?’.

Aitch also recently reunited with AJ Tracey and Headie One for the former’s track ‘Friday Prayer’.

Next Month, Aitch will go B2B with AJ Tracey at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool on May 24.