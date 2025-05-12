Alice In Chains have cancelled the rest of their US tour after drummer Sean Kinney suffered a "non-life-threatening medical emergency".

Alice In Chains have called their upcoming tour dates

The band axed a gig in Connecticut on Thursday night (08.05.25) to prioritise Kinney's health and they have now confirmed the rest of their headline shows and their upcoming festival dates have also been called off.

In a statement they explained: "After careful consideration and following the advice of medical professionals we have made the decision to cancel our upcoming festival performances and the Alice in Chains headline shows.

"While we were all eager to return to the stage, Sean's health is our top priority at this moment. Although the issue requires immediate attention, his long-term prognosis in positive.

"We sincerely appreciate your understanding and support during this time."

No further details about Kinney's health scare have been released.

The Connecticut show at the Mohegan Sun Arena would have marked the band's first headline gig in more than 12 months after their last performance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas in April 2024.

As they scrapped the gig, they posted a statement on social media which read: "After our soundcheck this evening at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Sean experienced a non-life-threatening medical emergency. “We unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. Refunds are available at the point of purchase."

They had been due to perform gigs in cities including Nashville, Tennessee and Dothan, Alabama as well as festival sets at MMR*B*Q in New Jersey, Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio and Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The band is still scheduled to perform at the big Black Sabbath reunion gig at Birmingham's Villa Park in the UK on July 5.

Alice In Chains singer singer William DuVall recently admitted the musicians were all looking forward to their summer shows.

Speaking on KLOS radio show 'Whiplash', he said: "Well, we're excited for these dates we have coming up in May. We're excited to get out there and see everyone.

"We are in regular contact and communication, and so we'll just have to see what comes after May. I really wouldn't wanna say anything more than that. But we're excited about these shows in May. We're really looking forward to it."