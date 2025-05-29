Amazon has dropped an exclusive Oasis merchandise collection.

Oasis has teamed up with Amazon on an exclusive merchandise line ahead of the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour'

Ahead of the eagerly awaited 'Oasis Live '25 Tour' - which kicks off in Cardiff on July 4 - the major online retailer has announced a series of designs spanning the Britpop legends' 30-year history.

The first drop is “Knebworth 1996” t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts and jumpers; emblazoned with the Oasis logo on the crest sitting atop the bold Union Jack tricolor.

The design is a tribute to the band's era-defining shows at the Hertfordshire park in 1996, which saw the 'Supersonic' group play to 250,000 fans over two evenings.

Over the next six months Amazon will drop further designs, including odes to Oasis' 2006 North American Tour and the Wembley concerts from 1997’s 'All Around The World' tour, plus classic album artwork merchandise for 'Be Here Now' and 'Heathen Chemistry'.

Laura Lukanz, Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia and New Zealand at Amazon Music, said: “Ahead of the seismic return of Oasis this summer, we’re excited to bring this exclusive range of merch to the fans. Throwing back to some of their most iconic gigs and albums, from Knebworth ‘96 to Heathen Chemistry, these designs capture moments in Oasis history and are an essential for those going to the shows this summer, or for fans looking to celebrate this monumental moment. And we’re just getting started – stay tuned for more exclusive drops to follow!”

Oasis merchandise is available globally on Amazon now.