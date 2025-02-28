Estelle reminds people that love always wins on her timely new single, ‘Love on Love'.

Estelle shares urgent new single reminding the world that love always wins

The 'American Boy' hitmaker has dropped the latest track from her upcoming album, following ‘Fire’ featuring Joi and the powerful lead single ‘Oh I'.

She said of the important message behind the lyrics: “When I think of how I respond to any attempt to suppress people’s rights and peace, I always go to love.

"Love doesn’t always show up as passive, sometimes it shows up as a fiery ray of light to let whoever know, “There’s joy and light over here - we’re not going for it."

A press release notes: "‘Love on Love’ reflects ongoing global protests, delivering a bold and urgent message that love is the only force capable of driving out darkness."

The Grammy winner - who has collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Nas, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Sean Paul over the years - will release her follow-up to 2018's 'Lovers Rock' later this year.

Meanwhile, Estelle recently shared her support for rappers Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla.

She told REVOLT: "I like that song Mamushi by Megan Thee Stallion. I want to give Megan Thee Stallion the biggest hug for being herself because whatever you had to work through to get to this realisation, whether you are 100 percent there or clear, keep saying the words. They mean something to a new generation of women who don't have that chip in their tongue. Sometimes you just need someone to say, 'This is how I feel.' In my time, we had Missy Elliott and Eve – we had people remind us we are that b****."

Praising GloRilla for being "unapologetic", she said: "I f***ing love her. Looking at a young Black woman who is dope in her own space and in her own right and just is unapologetic about everything she says is beautiful. She’s learning as she goes and it’s very smart."