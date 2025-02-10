Amy Winehouse's band are set to tour the UK later this year – accompanied by the “country’s greatest symphony orchestras”.

The Amy Winehouse Band announces 2025 orchestral tour

Fans of the late Grammy winner can experience all the hits - including ‘Rehab’, ‘Back to Black’, ‘Tears Dry On Their Own’, ‘Valerie’, and ‘Love Is A Losing Game’ - performed by her original backing group led by Amy's musical director and bass player Dale Davis.

It will be unlike anything fans have seen before, with “new orchestral arrangements”.

Taking place this November and December, the jaunt will include a poignant stop at the Roundhouse in Camden, where Amy lived, and performed for the last time publicly in 2011 with her goddaughter, Dionne Bromfield.

Dale said: “Myself and Amy’s band and so excited to be touring the UK celebrating her music and legacy with you all but this time in the company of some of the country’s greatest symphony orchestras. It’s going to be very special to perform her songs including these new stunning orchestral arrangements.

“The orchestral sound was used on Amy’s recordings, but we didn’t ever have the chance to play them this way with her. It will be lovely to do that now.”

Bronte Shandé will have the honour of taking on lead vocals, while gig-goers can expect special “on-screen visuals and unique footage”.

The Amy Winehouse Band has toured and played festivals regularly since 2022.

In 2024, there was a renewed interest in the music legend – who was tragically found dead at her home in Camden in 2011, at the age of 27 - thanks to the biopic ‘Back to Black’ starring Marisa Abela and directed by Sam-Taylor Johnson, with UK streams of Amy’s back catalogue now exceeding one billion.

A pre-sale takes place on February 13, at 10am, with the general sale set for the same time on February 14 via Ticketsmaster.co.uk.

The Amy Winehouse Band 2025 UK tour dates:

1 November Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (w/ Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra)

6 November Southend Palace Theatre

7 November Guildford G Live

8 November St Albans Alban Arena

9 November Cardiff New Theatre

11 November Buxton Opera House

12 November Manchester RNCM Theatre

14 November Birmingham Symphony Hall (w/ City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra)

15 November Poole Lighthouse (w/ Orchestra)

16 November Fareham Live

18 November Swindon Wyvern Theatre

20 November Cheltenham Town Hall

21 November Bath Forum (w/ Orchestra)

22 November Cambridge Corn Exchange

27 November Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (w/ Orchestra)

28 November Gateshead Glasshouse Sage1 (w/ Orchestra)

29 November York Opera House

18 December Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion

19 December London Roundhouse (w/ Orchestra)