Anderson .Paak is working on new music with Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey is working with Anderson .Paak

The 39-year-old singer-and-producer let the news slip while appearing on social media series 'Track Star' - where guests try to identify mystery songs - as he correctly guessed the 56-year-old star's 1996 track 'Always Be My Baby'.

Anderson - who was wearing a T-shirt featuring Mariah's face - said: "This would be Mariah Carey. The Mariah Carey.

"I remember in like 5th grade, or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush. We’re working on some music on her new album.”

News of the collaboration comes after the pair were romantically linked in March 2025 when they were seen holding hands after the iHeartRadio Music Awards, People magazine reported, and were also spotted leaving a restaurant together around the same time.

Mariah hasn’t released a studio LP since 2018’s ‘Caution’ but she’ recently confirmed she is busy writing songs, though she doesn’t yet know when fans will get to hear her new material.

Asked her future plans, she told Best magazine: “I have a lot I want to do. I’m busy.

“I’m writing new material, so there is new music and a new album coming some time in the future.

“I’m not sure when. I’m just enjoying the songwriting process.”

Last year saw Mariah celebrate 20 years since the release of her ‘Emancipation of Mimi’ album and she is still “really proud” of the record.

She said: “’The Emancipation of Mimi’ is another album I’m really proud of.

“It was kind of a comeback album for me at the time and it’s still one of my favourites.

“Celebrating and performing some of those songs this year was special.”

And the ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ hitmaker is amazed her ‘Merry Christmas’ album has celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024.

Asked if it seems so long since she recorded the festive LP, she said: “It really doesn’t. I usually don’t like to think about numbers like that, but we have a 30th anniversary of the ‘Merry Christmas’ album out, which I’m excited about. I’m so happy people still love to listen to it.”

It isn’t only her own songs Mariah listens to over the festive period.

She admitted: “There are lots. I have a whole Christmas playlist that I love.

“Nat King Cole’s ‘The Christmas Song’ is one of my favourites. And ‘This Christmas’ by Donny Hathaway is another one.”