Andre 3000 released a surprise album after stepping out at the Met Gala.

Andre 3000 at the 2025 Met Gala

The 49-year-old former OutKast rapper unveiled '7 Piano Sketches' - the follow-up to 2023's 'New Blue Sun' - shorty after walking the carpet at the exclusive event, which was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in Manhattan, New York. on Sunday (05.05.25), with a grand piano strapped to his back.

Andre made a post on his Instagram account after releasing the 16-miniute record telling fans the album has "no bars" and that the "at home recordings" were "personal".

Announcing the new EP on his Instagram, Andre - who had a piano strapped to his back on the red carpet of the biggest night in fashion - said: "Warning: no bars. These piano sketches are improvisations. To conjure them up, I spread my fingers out on the keys and randomly but with purpose move them around until I find something that feels good or interesting.

"If it feels really good I will try to repeat it. I cannot name which notes, keys or chords that I’m playing. I simply like the sound and mechanics of piano playing. Some of my favorite piano music composers and players that inspire me are Thelonious Monk, McCoy Tyner, Philip Glass, Stephen Sondheim, Joni Mitchell and Vince Guaraldi.

"These piano pieces weren’t recorded with the intention of presenting them in any formal way to the public. They were personal, at-home recordings. I would sometimes text them to my family and friends."

The 'So Fresh, So Clean' hitmaker apologised for the sound quality because most of the tracks - except 'Blueberries' - were recorded on an iPhone while the star was at his piano.

Andre 3000 - whose real name is Andre Benjamin and has a 27-year-old son called Seven with his former partner Erykah Badu - continued: "Pardon the sound quality, they were all recorded with my iPhone sitting directly on the piano or my laptop microphone with the exception of ‘Blueberries’ (recorded in-studio).

"Most of these were recorded in Texas. The house my son and I were renting had no furniture at all. Only a piano, our beds and TV screens."

Andre 3000 revealed the songs on the seven-track album were recorded "almost a decade before" 'New Blue Sun', originally titled, 'The Best Worst Rap Album in History'.

And Andre also shared an excerpt from the first liner notes.

He added: "This collection of songs was recorded almost a decade before 'New Blue Sun'. The original title for it was, ‘The Best Worst Rap Album In History’, and here is an excerpt from the original liner notes: 'It’s jokingly the worst rap album in history because there are no lyrics on it at all. It’s the best because it’s the free-est emotionally and best I’ve felt personally. It’s the best because it’s like a palette cleanser for me.'"

‘7 Piano Sketches' tracklisting:

‘bluffing in the snow’

‘and then one day you’ll …’

‘when you’re a ant and you wake up in an awesome mood, about to drive your son to school, only to discover that you left the lights on in the car last night so your battery is drained’

‘hotel lobby pianos’

‘blueberry mansions’

‘off rhythm laughter’

‘i spend all day waiting for the night’