Ariana Grande has reportedly confirmed a return to the stage in the UK next summer.

The Grammy‑winning singer‑songwriter, 32, has recently been focusing on her acting career due to her role in Wicked, but is said to be now headed for a five‑night headline residency at London’s O2 Arena between 15 and 23 August 2026, as part of her Eternal Sunshine Tour.

It will be her first live performances since 2019, and according to The Sun, tickets will go on sale for the shows on 16 September and general sale on 18 September.

The Sun added the shows are in support of Ariana’s seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, which was released in March 2024, as well as its reissue Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead.

It added her tour will span North America and the UK.

The Sun said it will begin at Oakland Arena on 6 June 2026 and include multiple nights in major cities such as Los Angeles, Austin, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal and Chicago before concluding the European leg in London.

Ariana has been largely absent from touring for seven years, following the 2019 Sweetener World Tour, drawing a hiatus that only now is ending with a commitment to both music and acting – including her Oscar‑nominated role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good.

A source told The Sun: “Ariana is raring to go with her return to the stage. She has spent a couple of years acting but feels in a really good spot to tour again.

“Right now it’s only a few dates but there is always scope to add more when, not if, they sell out.”

Ariana previously shared her hesitancy about touring amid her acting pursuits, stating: “Music will always be a part of my life, but I feel so grateful to the acting.”

Born Ariana Grande-Butera on 26 June 1993, Ariana began her career on Nickelodeon’s Victorious before transitioning to music, releasing her debut album Yours Truly in 2013.

Known for her four-octave range, she has earned two Grammy Awards and multiple number-one singles. Her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next cemented her global pop status.

Recently, she starred as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.