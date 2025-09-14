Ariana Grande is working to stop secondary ticket resellers profiting off her upcoming tour.

Ariana Grande 'incredibly bothered' by ticket touts

The 32-year-old singer is devastated that genuine fans are missing out on tickets to next year’s The Eternal Sunshine Tour, while ticket touts are making money and she revealed she has been working hard on a solution.

She wrote on Instagram: “hi my angels, i have been on set all week but i wanted to let you know that what’s been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention and of course i am incredibly bothered by it.

“i’ve been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution. i hear you and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs. it’s not right.

“i just wanted you to know that my team and i see it and that i care very much and we will do, and are doing, everything we can. i love you so much and thank you for your patience and understanding (sic).

The Eternal Sunshine Tour, has 36 dates scheduled for summer 2026 in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

It will begin on June 6, 2026 in Oakland, California and will wrap up two months later on August 6, in London, England.

The tour is in support of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine.