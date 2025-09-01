Ava Max's vocal cords "exploded" and grew back.

Ava Max's vocal chords exploded in 2018

The 31-year-old singer shocked her doctor when a new pair of "baby vocal cords" grew after she "haemorrhaged" her old ones a day before she had to travel to promote her 2018 hit Sweet But Psycho.

Ava is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "I haemorrhaged my vocal cords. They exploded the day before I was due to travel for a promo tour for Sweet But Psycho.

"While Sweet But Psycho was number one all over the world, my vocal cords exploded.

"The label didn't know, no one knew, I told them I had strep throat, the flu, anything to get me out of this or give me two more weeks to go to Europe.

"And so for two weeks, I slept like 14 hours a day, I had like barely any food, and I went back to the doctor like a week and a half later, and the doctor was like, 'I've never seen a miracle like this, but your vocal cords just grew back.'

"Brand-new but baby vocal cords. And he was like, 'You've gotta be so careful because they can explode again."

Ava looks back at the first year singing Sweet But Psycho - which won Best International Song at the Los 40 Music Awards in 2019 - differently as she can see herself learning how to sing again with her new vocal cords.

The star - who shot to fame in 2018 with the release of Sweet But Psycho - continued: "And I was going on a promo tour, I was gonna promote and sing Sweet But Psycho all over the world.

"So the first year singing Sweet But Psycho, I look back at the videos, and it's me learning how to sing again with new vocal chords, and no one knows this."

The newspaper column reports that pop princess Ava had battled sexual harassment.

She said: "I was locked in a room by a producer when I was 20 years old, and he called my tears crocodile tears ...

"I remember that moment, and I am just like, 'I never wanna deal with that ever again,' and so I kinda got into a hermit mode, got really sad that year, and then I started meeting the right people a year later, but I almost quit for sure."

Speaking about trying to find a team that respected her and she could trust, Ava continued: "When I was trying to make it, it was really hard, it was really hard to make music with people because they all wanted to either sleep with me or do bad things ... "