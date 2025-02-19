Avicii collaborator Sandro Cavazza has hit out at the recent release of 'Forever Yours'.

Avicii's collaborator doesn't agree with new single

The singer - who features as a vocalist on 'Forever Yours - Tim's 2016 Ibiza Version' - has insisted he never approved of the new version of the song being released as a single almost seven years after the Swedish producer's death aged 28 in April 2018.

He wrote on Instagram: "Just so you all know. I have not agreed on releasing this as a single.

"I have only agreed on releasing Tim’s demo version of ‘Forever Yours’ as a part of a full live album release from Tim’s last show, but since that album wasn’t released today and this is now being portrayed as a single, featuring me, I feel like I need to speak up."

Sandro insisted he has spent years turning down requests from the record label and family of Avicii - whose real name was Tim Bergling - to drop the "unreleased material" they worked on.

He continued: "I have for years now been asked by the family and Pinguettes recordings to release the unreleased material I have done together with Tim and I have consistently said no.

"A lot of you probably wonder why those songs never have come out and the truth is that I don’t want to release any of those songs Without Tim being here.

“He is the only one who knew when his songs were finished and I do and will continue to respect that.

"I therefore wish that Pinguettes recordings, Per Sundin and Tim’s family will respect that decision as well and that they think twice about what the most respectful way to treat Tim’s memory is cuz I don’t think this is it.”

The new version was featured in the new Netflix documentary 'I'm Tim' and his final live performance 'My Last Show', which is also available on the streaming platform.

In 2020, Carlos worked with Kygo on a different 'Tribute' version of 'Forever Yours'.