Barbra Streisand has duetted with Bob Dylan, Sir Paul McCartney, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and more on a starry new album.

Barbra Streisand has released a cover of 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' featuring Hozier

The music legend and Hollywood star - whose hits include 'The Way We Were', 'Guilty', 'Papa, Can You Hear Me' and 'Evergreen' - has unveiled her new LP 'The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two', which is due for release on June 27, 2025, and features music's biggest stars.

It will act as a follow-up to 2014's 'Partners' album.

Powerhouses Streisand, Ariana and Mariah form a supergroup on 'One Heart, One Voice'.

Streisand also teams up with James Taylor, Sting, Hozier, Sam Smith, Seal and Josh Groban, plus Tim McGraw, and Laufey on the 11-track collection.

The first track to be released is 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' with 'Too Sweet' hitmaker Hozier.

The 1957 folk song was originally penned by Ewan MacColl and made famous by the late Roberta Flack.

Hozier said: “Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma and vision. To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honour and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise. Ewan MacColl’s ‘The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face’, made famous by the stunning Roberta Flack recording, has always mystified me. It is, to me, one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Like so many, I was deeply saddened to hear of her recent passing. Along with the honour I have to sing on this record with Barbra, I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack’s incredible legacy.”

Streisand commented: “I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

With Beatles legend McCartney, Streisand covers his 2012 solo song 'My Valentine' and Dylan appears on 'The Very Thought Of You', the jazz standard covered by the likes of Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday, and Tony Bennett.

Streisand and her special guests are accompanied by orchestrations by William Ross and David Campbell, recorded at The Streisand Scoring Stage in Culver City, California and with the venerable London Symphony Orchestra at London's Abbey Road Studios.

The 'A Star Is Born' star has previously recorded duets with Neil Diamond, Barry Gibb, Kris Kristofferson, Donna Summer, Bryan Adams, and Celine Dion.

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two tracklisting:

1. THE FIRST TIME EVER I SAW YOUR FACE with Hozier

2. MY VALENTINE with Paul McCartney

3. TO LOSE YOU AGAIN with Sam Smith

4. THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU with Bob Dylan

5. LETTER TO MY 13 YEAR OLD SELF with Laufey

6. ONE HEART, ONE VOICE with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

7. I LOVE US with Tim McGraw

8. SECRET O’ LIFE with James Taylor

9. FRAGILE with Sting

10. WHERE DO I GO FROM YOU? with Josh Groban

11. LOVE WILL SURVIVE with Seal