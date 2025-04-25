Bebe Rexha has joined forces with dance legends Faithless on the track 'Dollars and Dimes'.
Following the release of the Suli Breaks-featuring ‘Peace And Noise’ in March, Sister Bliss and Rollo are back with a huge-name collaboration.
Bebe - who has penned hits for the likes of Eminem and Rihanna, and Selena Gomez - said: “Faithless are dance legends and to collaborate has been a dream. I can’t wait for you to hear what we made together."
'Insomnia' hitmakers Faithless are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, 'Champion Sound'.
It marks their first record since 2020’s 'All Blessed' and since the passing of beloved late frontman Maxi Jazz, who died aged 65 after battling an unknown illness
Bliss previously vowed to "carry his legacy".
She told The Guardian: “The way Maxi would hold the stage, and the way he would deliver his lyrics, people would feel as if he was talking directly to them.
“We can never replace him or directly replicate it, but we want to carry his legacy with us everywhere.”
As well as new music, Faithless have have a huge summer of live shows ahead.
Stream 'Dollars and Dimes' now on all major streaming platforms.
Faithless summer tour dates 2025:
17 Apr, 2025
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg*
18 Apr, 2025
Passpop Festival Schijndel, NL
26 Apr, 2025
OFFLIMITS Music Festival Abu Dhabi, UAE
14 Jun, 2025
PiP Fest Oslo, Norway
20 Jun, 2025
Isle of Wight Festival Isle of Wight, UK
21 Jun, 2025
Pinkpop, Landgraaf, NL
26 Jun, 2025
Concert at The Sea Brouwersdam-Zeeland, NL
5 Jul, 2025
Weekender Festival Jersey, Jersey
11 Jul, 2025
Derby Summer Sessions Derby, UK
12 Jul, 2025
Kaleidoscope Festival London, UK
18 Jul, 2025
Ludlow Castle Ludlow, UK *
19 Jul, 2025
Nieuwpoort Beach Festival Nieuwpoort, UK
8 Aug, 2025
Newmarket July Course Cambridge, UK *
15 Aug, 2025
Parken Festival Bodo, Norway
16 Aug, 2025
Pstereo Festival Trondheim, Norway
22 Aug, 2025
Piece Hall Live Halifax, UK *
*Headline Shows