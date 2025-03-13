Benson Boone was unfamiliar with Taylor Swift's music before opening for her on the Eras Tour.

Benson Boone didn't know much about Taylor Swift until The Eras Tour

The 'Beautiful Things' singer performed at Wembley Stadium at one of Taylor's huge gigs at the London venue last summer but admits he had little knowledge of the mega star before doing so.

Benson told Rolling Stone: "I didn't even know much about her.

"Her team reached out, and I literally, like, s*** my pants. I could not believe it. It was insane, so I started listening to more of her music. I didn't want to go to that show and not know anything."

Boone explained that he has since become a huge fan of the 'Shake It Off' artist.

The 22-year-old singer said: "She is an unbelievable performer and has an unbelievable world built around her that is unmatched.

"It is incredible to see how vastly gigantic her show is, just countless moving parts behind the scenes that nobody knows about. She is one of a kind. Such a genuine person. I got the privilege to talk to her, for a while, and she's so kind."

Benson was also grateful to receive a shout out from the superstar when she was on stage and hopes to emulate the way Taylor treats others during his own music career.

He said: "And she shouted me out onstage, which you did not need to do. It really changed my perspective on so many things that I want to carry into my own career. Just the way I treat people and my crew, watching the way that she treats people.

"There's a lot of people who don't like Taylor Swift. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, but if you have something against her and you don't know her, I don't think that's fair."