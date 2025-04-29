Beyoncé was joined onstage by her daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter at the opening night of her 'Cowboy Carter Tour' on Monday night (28.04.25).

Beyoncé kicked off her 'Cowboy Carter Tour' in style and was joined by her daughters

The Grammy winner kicked off the jaunt at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and it was an emotional family affair, with Blue Ivy, 13, once again dancing for her mother during her performance of 'American Has a Problem'.

Later on, it was time for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's seven-year-old, Rumi Carter, to make her onstage debut.

As Beyoncé belted out the moving ballad, 'Protector', Rumi and her big sister stood under the spotlight with the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker.

Following the performance, pictures of Beyoncé and her three children - also including Rumi's twin brother Sir - appeared on a big screen behind her.

Blue Ivy was part of the backup dance troupe for her superstar mom on her 2023 'Renaissance Tour'.

She also joined her mother onstage for her NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show in 2024.

The talented teenager has followed in her famous parents' footsteps and voiced Kiara in the 2024 Disney film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

Beyoncé's production is off-the-scale, with a star-shaped stage with a massive runway.

The 'Cowboy Carter Tour' continues at SoFi Stadium on May 1.

Beyonce's Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium setlist (28.04.25):

Ameriican Requiiem

Blackbird (with America the Beautiful snippet at the end)

Freedom

Ya Ya

Oh Louisiana interlude

America Has a Problem

Spaghetti

Formation

My House

Diva

Alligator Tears

Just For Fun

Protector

Flamenco

Desert Eagle

Riiverdance

II Hands II Heaven

Medley of Sweet Honey Buckiin’, Summer Renaissance and Pure/Honey

Jolene

Daddy Lessons

Bodyguard

II Most Wanted (Snippet)

Cuff It

Tyrant

Thique

Levii’s Jeans

Daughter

I’m That Girl

Cozy

Alien Superstar

Texas Hold ‘Em

Crazy in Love

Heated

Before I Let Go

16 Carriages

Amen