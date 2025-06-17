Beyoncé has thanked Sir Paul McCartney for penning "one of the best songs ever made".

The Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker wowed the London crowd with her cover of Beatles 1968 classic Blackbird - which she recorded for her Grammy winning country record Cowboy Carter - at her final of six shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday night (16.06.25).

Beyoncé wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her wearing a Blackbird-themed ensemble designed by Macca's fashion designer daughter Stella McCartney: "Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney, for writing one of the best songs ever made. Every time I sing it I feel so honored. And it is a full circle moment to wear your beautiful daughter’s design.

"Thank you, London, for creating unforgettable memories for me and my family.

"Holla at ‘ya when I come on tour again! (sic)"

McCartney, 82, told the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker, 43, she did a "killer version" of Blackbird.

Urging his legion of fans to go and give it a listen upon its release in 2024, he penned on Instagram: “I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird’. I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place.

“I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

He continued: “I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song. When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now. Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”