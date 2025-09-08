Biffy Clyro’s new single is about having “faith” in decisions.

The band have unveiled the track True Believer, ahead of the release of their 10th studio album, Futique, which will be released by the Scottish group on 19 September – with the record following 2021’s The Myth of the Happily Ever After.

Lead singer Simon Neil, 46, told the NME about the meaning of the song: “True Believer’ is about faith: not religious faith, but having faith in your life decisions.

“Try not to doubt yourself so much. Whenever you’re in those moments to make big life decisions, you’re not as flippant as you think you are.”

He continued: “Sometimes I look back and think, ‘Why did I make that decision?’ and actually, I knew exactly what I was doing at the time.

“So have faith in yourself and the people you love.

“Love is the only thing in my life I have conditional faith in. It’s what drives my relationships and our music.”

Simon added Biffy’s forthcoming album explores wider themes.

He said: “Futique is an exploration of ideas, objects or relationships that exist across time.

“We are never aware when we do anything for the last time, and there’s a beauty and sadness within that. What will be your Futique?”

The band’s new track is accompanied by an official visualiser, which includes footage from the Futique recording sessions, live performances over the summer and behind-the-scenes material.

Biffy’s latest release comes after a summer of major festival appearances, including TRNSMT in Glasgow, the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury and two Eden Sessions shows, as well as multiple European festivals.

The band – made up of bassist James Johnston and drummer Ben Johnston as well as Simon – will support the album with an arena tour across the UK and Ireland next year, including a date at London’s O2 arena.

They will also perform a run of acoustic shows in October to mark the record’s launch.

Biffy had previously previewed the album with the singles A Little Love and Hunting Season.

Simon also performed extensively in 2023 and 2024 with his side project, Empire State B******, alongside Mike Vennart.

The band’s 2025 tour will feature support from Soft Play and The Armed, according to promotional material released by the group’s management.