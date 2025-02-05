Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have revealed they hope to collaborate on music.

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande have teased working on music together

The pop megastars surprised attendees at a screening of Ariana's film 'Wicked' at the Directors Guild of America's theater in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (04.02.25).

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker, 23, interviewed the 'We Can't Be Friends' hitmaker, 31, about the blockbuster adaptation of the Broadway classic, in which she plays Glinda The Good Witch.

And towards the end of the Q+A, Ariana told Billie they need to hit the studio together.

Billie accidentally said: “OK, a few more songs. And then we go, because we’re only allowed a few more songs. Did I say songs? Oh my God. I meant questions. I’m on tour, you guys. I’m used to saying that. Sorry.”

Prompting Ariana to respond: “We do need to do that, though."

Billie agreed: “I would love to do that."

Ariana explained that Billie was at the top of her wish-list to join her on the sofa for the chat, but she didn't expect her to be able to do it due to her hectic schedule, so she was “so nervous”.

She said: “My team was like: Who would be a cool person to do this? Who’s your dream person?

“I was like, Billie, [but] she’s not gonna say yes. She’s too busy. She’s too fabulous. It’s too much. But she said yes, and I was like, ‘Oh, s***.’ Now I’m so nervous.”

Billie has been a huge fan of Ariana since she was a child and revealed as much on her personal YouTube channel, which she confirmed she still uses.

She recalled: "And I still use the YouTube channel that… has been my personal channel since I was about 11. I was just in the car telling my mom that you can find old interviews of you from like 2014 with Billie Eilish comments like, ‘I’m Team Ari.’ I didn’t realise that they were still up, but there’s many things where I commented like, ‘God, I just love Ariana so much.'

“I used to call you Ari to my brother [Finneas], and he’d be like, ‘Don’t call her Ari, you don’t know her!’”