Billy Joel quipped that "getting old sucks, but it's preferable to getting cremated" amid his battle with a brain disorder.

Billy Joel is in good spirits amid his health battle and made a joke about 'getting old'

The Piano Man was forced to cancel all of his tour dates for the rest of the year after he was diagnosed with a rare condition called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), which is caused by a build-up of fluid in the brain, but he remains in good spirits amid his recovery.

The co-director of his film Billy Joel: And So It Goes said at the Tribeca Film Festival screening on Wednesday (04.06.25), on his behalf: “We know Billy wishes he were here tonight, and he asked us to convey that to you all. In fact, he said, ‘Getting old sucks, but it’s preferable to getting cremated.'"

Joel recently axed all of his tour dates - including 17 dates in North America and England - but reports suggest he has no plans to retire despite the diagnosis.

Announcing the news on social media, a statement from Joel's team read: "Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period. Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health.

"He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

Billy added his own message to fans, saying: "I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

Meanwhile, in Billy Joel: And So It Goes, it's revealed that Joel attempted suicide twice in his early 20s.

He reflected in the film: “I had no place to live. I was sleeping in laundromats and I was depressed I think to the point of almost being psychotic.

"So I figured, 'That’s it. I don’t want to live anymore.' I was just in a lot of pain and it was sort of like why hang out, tomorrow is going to be just like today is and today sucks. So, I just thought I’d end it all."