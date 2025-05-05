BLACKPINK have been in the studio working on a new album.

LISA - who released her debut album, 'Lalisa', back in 2021 - has revealed the K-pop girl group have reunited and are busy preparing new music for their fans.

In an interview with Variety, the 'White Louts' actress spilled: “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago.

“We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

The 'Sour Candy' group - completed by Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé - kick off the 'Blackpink 2025 World Tour' on July 5 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

With regards to their first album since 2022's 'Born Pink', Lisa said: “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

Meanwhile, LISA just teamed up with Maroon 5 on the song 'Priceless'.

The Adam Levine-fronted pop group have joined forces for the first time with a K-pop artist on the nostalgic track reminiscent of their early days.

The music video was shot in downtown Los Angeles on 35mm film and is inspired by the film 'Mr. Mrs. Smith'.

The collaboration comes ahead of the 'She Will Be Loved' hitmakers announcing their first album since 2021's 'Jordi'.

Adam said: “It’s just a guitar-based song which we haven’t really done in so long. It happened first for us while we were recording the album. I think it’s just the purest and we are so happy to have LISA on it. The guitar intro is literally me playing into an audio message on my iPhone with an unplugged guitar. I actually got a little emotional recording ‘cause it was sort of reconnecting to our roots, which a lot of our fans have been saying ‘hey we want to hear that sound again.’ It’s been like over 20 years so I think it’s time for that to return.”