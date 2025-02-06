BLACKPINK will reunite for a world tour in 2025

BLACKPINK have teased a 2025 world tour.

The K-pop girl group - comprising Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé - have all embarked on solo careers, but a new trailer has confirmed the 'How You Like That' hitmakers are planning to regroup this year.

The YouTube clip shows a packed stadium full of Blinks (their fans) wearing light-up pink wristbands and is titled 'BLACKPINK 2025 WORLD TOUR TEASER'.

No additional information, including venues and tour dates, have been given at this time.

The 'Sour Candy' hitmakers' last concert trek was the 2022/2023 'Born Pink World Tour' in support of their album of the same name.

The group tour teaser comes shortly after Jisoo announced her ‘Lights, Love, Action!’ tour of Asia, which will take in Manila, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong and Hanoi.

The 30-year-old star releases her debut solo mini album, ‘Amortage’, on February 14.

Jennie, meanwhile, recently revealed her upcoming debut solo album features collaborations with Dua Lipa, Doechii and Childish Gambino.

'Ruby', which will drop on March 7, also features Dominic Fike, FKJ and Kali Uchis.

The 29-year-old star shared the single 'Mantra' in October.

Meanwhile, Lisa, 27, dropped a sci-fi-themed trailer for her debut solo album 'Alter Ego', which is set to land on February 28, which features Doja Cat and RAYE on the track 'Born Again', which is released on February 6.

Rosé, also 27, released her debut solo album 'rosie' in December, featuring her hit Bruno Mars collaboration 'APT.'

Lisa previously reassured fans that despite launching their solo careers, then South Korean band have no plans to call it quits.

She told ELLE US in August: “Of course, we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of BLACKPINK, and I love BLACKPINK. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life."