BLACKPINK's Lisa has added comic book author to her resume

The hotly anticipated record comes out on February 28 - via the K-pop star's own label, LLOUD, in partnership with RCA Records - and as an added bonus, fans can now pre-order the 56-page graphic novel 'Alter Ego: The Official Comic'.

The 27-year-old star has authored the comic herself with illustrations by MINOMIYABI.

The story delves deeper into the alter egos Vixi, Roxi, Kiki, Sunni and Speedi.

A description reads: "Step into a neon-drenched cyberpunk city where Vixi—a quiet tech genius—prefers fixing arcade machines to seeking the spotlight. Despite her reserved nature, she becomes the unexpected bond that unites four remarkable friends: Roxi, a pressured social star yearning for genuine connection; Kiki, an unstoppable arcade champion with an unyielding spirit; Sunni, a gentle peacekeeper concealing her inner storms; and Speedi, a fearless risk-taker learning to slow down.

"When three ruthless bullies trap Vixi in a virtual reality nightmare, her friends dive headfirst into the digital battleground, proving that while Vixi may work alone, she never has to fight alone."

The comic is due to ship on March 24.

Lisa - who recently made her TV acting debut in the third series of 'The White Lotus' - has launched the new business, Lalisa Comics, in partnership with Zero Zero Entertainment, suggesting more comics could be in the pipeline.

'Alter Ego' includes the recently released collaboration ‘Born Again’ featuring RAYE and Doja Cat, plus ‘Rockstar’, ‘New Woman’ featuring Rosalía and ‘Moonlit Floor’.