Blake Shelton's new album was partially inspired by Post Malone.

Blake Shelton has felt inspired by Post Malone

The 48-year-old singer has revealed that the 29-year-old star actually influenced his decision to make 'For Recreational Use Only'.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Blake shared: "I mean, in some ways, Post Malone kind of got me - a fire lit under me."

The chart-topping duo previously worked together on 'Somebody Pour Me a Drink', and Blake has admitted to feeling inspired by Post's upbeat attitude.

The singer - who released his new album earlier this month - said: "You know, it's been four years since I put out a record. So I had the song with him.

"You've been around him. I mean, you can't be around that guy without having a good time, and he's just so excited about everything.

"I was like, "Man, what am I doing? I need to make a record.' Like, he had me fired up again from that song."

In 2022, Blake announced his decision to quit as a coach on 'The Voice'.

The country music singer - who made his debut on the TV show back in 2011 - said in a statement at the time: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

By contrast, Blake has admitted that he could never walk away from the music business.

The singer - who is married to music star Gwen Stefani - revealed that he simply couldn't turn his back on the music industry, as he still loves performing and recording new songs.

The 'Don't Make Me' hitmaker told People: "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it."