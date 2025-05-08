Blur's Alex James has suggested their future could look like an ABBA-style avatar show - or "respectfully" dipping in and out of playing together.

Alex James has pondered the future of Blur and what could be next for them

The Britpop legends reunited in 2023 for the new album 'The Ballad of Darren' - their first in eight years - and a series of shows, including two sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium in the July, for what marked their first UK headline gigs since 2015.

As for the future of the 'Parklife' band, bassist Alex had two suggestions.

Speaking to Ken Bruce on Greatest Hits Radio, he said: "We got back together in 2023, made a new record and I think did our best ever run of shows. It’s incredible how the music has endured and it was the first time we’d ever got to the end of an album or tour without at least one of us saying ‘that’s it, never again.’ We didn’t do many shows and I think that was probably a good place to leave it.

There’s two ways to go either the ABBA thing and stop at the top and just let it take its own course and make avatars of yourself when you were 27 and beautiful. Or treat it respectfully and dip in and out occasionally and it’s a really wonderful thing to be able to step back into – that all those years of playing together is a gift actually. As long as you don’t overcook it or annoy the guitar player or singer too much…"

Elsewhere, Alex said he was thrilled former Britpop rivals Oasis are reuniting for their 'Oasis Live '25' Tour, though he's unsure if he will attend on of the gigs.

He said: "I look back at [Britpop] now and just think ‘what a brilliant time. Two brilliant bands, if I say so myself, both really at the top of their game. I look back on it now with nothing but just really, really fond memories and I’m so delighted that they’re getting back together. I’m not sure I’ll be going [to see them] but I’m delighted for them…"

Greatest Hits Radio airs Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm.