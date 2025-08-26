Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres has dispelled rumours the band has "retired" and teased they are working on new music.

Bon Jovi are not calling it quits anytime soon with new music on the way

Rumours have spread across the web that Jon Bon Jovi and co are calling it quits - even leading to the hashtag #ThankYouJon trending on social media app X.

However, the 71-year-old sticksman says that couldn't be further from the truth.

In a video posted to X, he said: “I’m here to dispel a lot of rumours that I’ve read. People have been calling me up saying, ‘Did you retire from music? From the band?’ Well, no. I have no idea how this stuff starts. Musicians don’t retire—especially me.”

He continued: “Me and the boys—Jon and everybody—we’re still making music. We’re the best we’ve ever been.

“All I can tell you is: don’t listen to what you read. It’s most likely bull****.”

The gossip about the Livin' On A Prayer band comes after frontman Jon's vocal issues.

The 63-year-old rock star even admitted he felt "good" with the idea of quitting life on the road if things are not up to scratch with his vocal dexterity after undergoing surgery in 2022.

He told The Sunday Times in April 2024: "It’s the parallel storyline, right? This is the first time I’m saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was … then I’m done. And I’m good with that.

"There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road. We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week — and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis."

However, in June 2024, Jon stated that although he was "not quite there" in terms of committing to a full-blown tour, he could "see the light at the end of the tunnel".

Asked if he has any plans to ever hit the road again, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a long process - it’s been two years - and look, I’m not quite there yet.

"[It would be ] two and a half hours, four nights a week - this is the bar I set for myself... I don't mess around when we go out."