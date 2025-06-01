Bono has described U2 as a "democracy".

Bono claims that U2 are a 'democracy' when it comes to musical ideas

The 65-year-old rocker has explained how the 'With or Without You' band - which is also comprised of The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - all chip in with ideas for new music, although it usually the lead guitarist's suggestions that are given preference.

Asked how U2 work after more than 40 years in the industry, Bono is quoted by the Daily Star on Sunday newspaper's Wired column as saying: "Bloody democracy. Thom Yorke from Radiohead says, 'A band is like the United Nations, except I'm America.'

"But U2 is an actual democracy. We all listen to each other, and then do what Edge says."

Bono takes centre stage in the new Apple TV+ documentary film 'Stories of Surrender' - which documents a one-man performance he gave in New York in 2023 - although he doubts that his U2 bandmates are that interested in the project.

He said: "I think Larry only likes Westerns, Adam said he liked the moonwalk, so I think perhaps he was looking at a different film.

"Edge is always there. He's so supportive, especially when he sees me be open or be vulnerable, which is our definition of art."

The Irish musician describes the film as "very intimate" and revealed that he took inspiration from the late Beatles icon John Lennon for the project.

Bono explained: "It was always, 'Break open the ribcage, show what's the heart, let it bleed.'

"That was the John Lennon way. So it starts with heart surgery."

Meanwhile, the singer recently teased that he wants U2 to make "the sound of the future" on their next album.

The 'Beautiful Day' artist said on 'Jimmy Kimmel! Live': "We’ve been in the studio and you’ve sometimes got to deal with the past to get to the present, in order to make the sound of the future. That’s what we want to do."

Bono also insisted that U2 continue to be very ambitious despite their long and successful career in music.

He said: "It’s the sound of four men, who feel like their lives depend on it. I remind them, they do. Nobody needs a new U2 album unless it’s an extraordinary one. I’m feeling very strong about it."