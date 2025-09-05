Ronan Keating says Boyzone will “try” and reunite in 2026 following the success of a new documentary about the band.

The 48-year-old singer rose to fame in 1993 as a member of the Irish boyband, alongside Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately, who died in 2009 at the age of 33.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Ronan said the response to the four-part Sky documentary Boyzone: No Matter What, released in February, had prompted fresh discussions about the group’s future that made him think about getting the group back together.

He added: “The reaction was unbelievable, so we’ve obviously been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like that was kind of it, that maybe that was the end of the story.

“And well, we’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

The group later posted on Instagram with a picture of themselves and the words “the journey continues”, encouraging fans to sign up to a mailing list.

Boyzone first split in 2000 as its members pursued solo careers, before reuniting in 2007.

They toured extensively, including their Thank You And Goodnight farewell shows between 2018 and 2019, but have not performed together since.

Asked by Scott Mills how his bandmates were doing, Ronan said: “They’re really great… after the documentary, the reaction was crazy, it was unbelievable, honestly, even people that weren’t fans of Boyzone were contacting me saying, ‘I had no idea’.”

Speaking about the reach of Boyzone: No Matter What, he added: “British Airways had it on the plane (to England) in the documentary section, and somebody was watching it next to me, and it was really awkward, I had to put a blanket over my head.”

Ronan hinted there could be another surprise when he takes to the stage at Radio 2 In The Park on Saturday.

He said: “I’ve got a lot of surprises at the moment, and I don’t know which one to take out of my pocket, because there’s a few things brewing right now.

“There’ll hopefully be one tomorrow on stage, and then there’s going to be maybe one in the next few minutes, I might have one for you, Scott (the potential reunion.)”

Boyzone scored six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums, with hits including Love Me For A Reason, Words and No Matter What.

Stephen Gately died of natural causes on 10 October 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.