Mariah Carey's Type Dangerous music video features an "earth shattering surprise".

Mariah Carey has a big surprise in store for fans in her music video for Type Dangerous

The director of the eagerly anticipated promo, Joseph Kahn, has told fans of Mimi to "cancel your booty calls Friday night" to make a date with the music video, as he teased something major is about to go down.

He posted to X: "Everyone knows when they give me a deadline on a music video, I use every second to refine it til it delivers. Cancel your booty calls Friday night, you're going to busy watching Type Dangerous."

Kahn added: "There will be an earth shattering surprise in the @MariahCarey Type Dangerous video. I'm not kidding. Brace yourself lol ... Unguessable, FYI. You'll just have to watch the video."

Type Dangerous, released last week, marked Mariah's first solo music in six years.

After teasing fans about her 16th studio album with a glamourous sports car teaser on social media, fans were given the first taste of what's to come.

Type Dangerous samples legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. and Rakim's 1986 cut Eric B. Is President.

In a statement, Mariah said of her return: “I’ve been locked up in the studio for quite some time working my behind off on new music, and I’m thrilled for the unveiling of it to my fans, starting with Type Dangerous!”

Mariah's new album will be her first since 2018's 'Caution'.

The new song came after Anderson .Paak recently revealed he'd been working on new music with Mariah.

The 39-year-old singer-and-producer let the news slip while appearing on social media series Track Star - where guests try to identify mystery songs - and he correctly guessed the 56-year-old star's 1996 track Always Be My Baby.

Anderson - who was wearing a T-shirt with Mariah's face - said: "This would be Mariah Carey. The Mariah Carey.

"I remember in like 5th grade, or something, watching the music videos and having a huge crush. We’re working on some music on her new album.”