Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe have announced their third sonic exploration, Liminal, set to drop October 10.

Brian Eno and Beatie Wolfe have announced the last album in their trilogy

The album follows their critically acclaimed Lateral and Luminal collections, released earlier this year, and completes what the duo describe as a trilogy of immersive sound worlds.

While Luminal was dubbed “Dream music” and Lateral “Space music,” Liminal takes a darker turn, with Eno and Wolfe calling it “Dark Matter music.”

The pair unveiled a two-track single today (22.08.25), featuring the haunting vocal-led The Last To Know and the atmospheric instrumental Ringing Ocean, designed “to offer a feeling of this Liminal world that unifies the previous two.”

Speaking about the project, Eno and Wolfe said: “Liminal stands at the point of convergence between Lateral and Luminal. If Lateral is a kind of landscape painting, a sonic place, Luminal is a dream-like awakening, a feeling space. Liminal, the newest addition, is a hybrid of the two, a strange new land with a human living and feeling its way through its mysterious spaces.”

They added: “Liminal is set in the borderlands between song and non-song (or ‘nong’ as we call it), where the listener is exploring an intimate and unfamiliar new sonic world, as yet unclaimed, and still ambiguous.”

Liminal will be available digitally and as a webstore exclusive on eco-friendly CD, black biovinyl, and translucent rose biovinyl.

Stream Ringing Ocean / The Last To Know now on all major platforms.