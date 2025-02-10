Bring Me The Horizon have teased a US tour before taking some time off.

Bring Me The Horizon tease US tour

The British rock band - consisting of lead vocalist Oli Sykes, drummer Mat Nicholls, guitarist Lee Malia and bassist Matt Kean - plan to take a break from touring at some point this year but are looking to fit in a US tour before their time off.

Mat told Rotherham Radio: “The idea this year was to have some time off, because we’ve literally, since COVID, been non-stop – put a record out last year, constant shows. We’ve ended up with a couple of German festivals, Reading Leeds festival, and hopefully we’re going to go to America at the end of the year. And that’s it!"

If they do tour the US, it would be their first since 2023.

Meanwhile, Oli previously spoke about the band needing some time off, admitting the relentless workload was taking a toll on their creativity.

He told NME: "We need time to recharge our batteries and have that time away, because we haven’t. The last time we stopped was when we were forced to for lockdown. Even then, we were still going and making stuff. It doesn’t feel like the band has had a significant amount of time off. It’s going to get to a point where it starts to effect the band and its creativity.”

Bring Me The Horizon have been nominated for Group Of The Year at the Brit Awards 2025, where they compete against Coldplay, The Cure, Ezra Collective and The Last Dinner Party.