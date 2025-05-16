BTS star Jin has released his second solo album Echo.

Jin reinvents himself on eclectic new album 'Echo'

Just half a year after dropping his debut mini-album 'Happy', the 32-year-old K-pop idol is back with a new collection to connect with his fans.

On 'Echo', Jin "explores the myriad moments of life, each resonating in its own unique form of an 'echo.' The album presents Jin's perspective on universal experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and wit. From exploring themes such as the dynamics of ‘you and me’ and ‘us,’ along with love, friendship, and the crossroads one encounters in everyday life, Jin paints a broad spectrum of universal experiences through his music."

The record traverses high-spirit pop-punk, upbeat country rock, orchestral Brit rock, lyrical Japanese rock, high-energy alternative rock, and heartfelt ballad pop.

A press release noted: “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity. Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

It added: “Jin is poised to open an exciting new musical chapter with Echo, deepening his connection with fans, while reaffirming his place as a multi-dimensional artist capable of both resonance and reinvention.”

'Happy' boasted collaborations with Gary Barlow of English pop group Take That, Wendy of Red Velvet, and Taka of Japanese rock band One Ok Rock.

Jin's 2022 debut solo single, 'The Astronaut', was co-written by Coldplay, and was released after the chart-topping septet teamed up with Chris Martin and co on the 2021 hit 'My Universe'.