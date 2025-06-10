BTS' RM and V have been discharged from the South Korean military and teased the K-pop group's return.

RM and V were discharged from mandatory military service in South Korea on June 10

Both stars were enlisted for mandatory service on December 11, 2023, and completed their stint on Tuesday (10.06.25).

The pair were greeted by fans at the military base and even saluted the crowd, while they teased a "really cool performance" when the boy band returns.

V told the assembled media and fans (ARMY): “To all the ARMYs who have waited for us in the military, I want to say I am truly, truly grateful. Please wait just a little longer and we will return with a really cool performance."

Jin and j-hope have already completed their military service.

Jimin, Jungkook and Suga are expected to finish theirs later this month.

Teasing their return, j-hope told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe in April: “We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it’s going to be a massive energy...

“I look forward to June when our members will have completed their service."

All seven members of the group have released solo projects during the band's two-year hiatus and j-hope thinks it has helped them all establish their own identities.

He said: “I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us work on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing.

"The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS.

“I’m curious to see how [the reunion] will look like.”

The On the Street singer felt proud of his time in the military and learned a lot from it.

He said: “I think it’s only natural for young people in South Korea to take on this responsibility. I thought it was a very important part of J-Hope’s, or Jung Ho Seok’s, life.

"It’s a different experience, also, in reality, I’ve learned a different life. And in many ways, I got to meet people from all walks of life and I received a lot of good energy. And I heard a lot of good things.

"But also, you know, a year and a half is actually not a very short time. That bit made me feel a lot of things. In the end, I think the most important thing was I realised how important the work I’ve been doing for all these years is incredibly meaningful to me.”