Cardi B has done with younger female rappers taking shots at her

The WAP hitmaker - who is releasing her long-awaited second studio album, Am I The Drama?, on September 19 - has opened up about the feuds she's faced with younger artists in her field.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she said: “It’s like, ‘Damn, does drama chase me? Or am I the drama?'

“I just really think I was born with an anointed light. Sometimes the light is great, but it also disturbs people’s peace. It draws people to me, and it’s not always going to be good. That light might bother people … maybe it’s too bright, it’s too loud. It’s always been like this to me.”

The 32-year-old star says that if young female artists are going to throw shade at anyone, it should be their peers - not a "senior".

Without naming any names, she said: “Even in the industry, there is a lot of different female rappers, but for some reason, it’s something about me that these b******s can’t stand.

"They can’t f*** with me. Some b*****s, I feel like they’re on this class right now, they’re sophomores, and I’m a senior. And it’s like, you want to f*** with the senior so bad. You think you’re here with the senior. You’re not even a junior. You need to worry about them other sophomores before you start worrying about the f****** senior.”

She continued: “It’s something about [me] that it’s like, they can’t even focus on them.

They got to focus on me. And they always got to focus on throwing me shots and throwing me slings … and I’m sick of it. It’s like, f*** you, f*** everybody.”

Cardi is seemingly referring to her online spats with the likes of JT (City Girls), Akbar V and Bia.

