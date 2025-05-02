Cardi B says her new album is taking so long because the featured artists haven't sent in their parts yet.

Cardi B has explained the lengthy wait for her second album

Fans of the 'WAP' hitmaker have had a lengthy wait for the follow-up to her 2018 debut 'Invasion of Privacy'.

And it seems there is still a way to go, as the rapper is waiting on her featured artists to deliver the goods.

In a recent Instagram Live, she said: “I really need these f****** features.

“And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s*** myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

Cardi - who has collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars, Lizzo and Migos in the past - revealed she has worked with artists she has teamed up with before and some new faces, too.

She went on: “I don’t have a lot of features, but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all.”

She teased: “It’s such a vibe. I’m 100 per cent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there.”