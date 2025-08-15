Cardi B has unleashed Imaginary Playerz, the second single from her long-awaited second studio album Am I The Drama?.

Cardi B samples Jay-Z classic Imaginary Player on her latest single

Boasting a sample of Jay-Z's 1997 classic Imaginary Player, the tune was produced by DJ SwanQo, Sean Island, and OctaneThisThatGas, and is a swagger-soaked anthem that doubles down on Cardi’s signature bravado.

Telling fans about getting the music mogul's seal of approval, Cardi spilled on X Space this week: “I was so happy because you guys understand, the song is kinda long… This song is like a staple for me and I had to get it approved by the one and only.

“It’s a very hip-hop record and I hope you guys enjoy it.”

It arrives with a cinematic companion video co-directed by Cardi herself alongside longtime creative partner Patience Foster.

Through her joint venture, she’s already sold out multiple limited-edition merch box sets, including a headline-grabbing WWE collaboration. The newly launched Imaginary Playerz box set and alternate album cover art are available now - but only in limited quantities at CardiB.com.

The WWE tie-in isn’t just for show. Cardi made her hosting debut at SummerSlam on August 2, where she previewed new music and sent fans into a frenzy. That same week, she dropped Outside, the first single from Am I The Drama?, which debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 - her 13th Top 10 hit - and soared to #1 on Apple Music, marking her first chart-topper since the multi-platinum Up.

Cardi’s new era kicked off with a bang at the Cannes Spotify Beach Party in June, where she performed Outside live for the first time.

Am I The Drama? is released on September 19.