The Chainsmokers are releasing a remix of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club'.

The electronic music duo - comprising Alex Pall and Drew Taggart - shot to fame with their viral hit '#SELFIE' in 2014, and have gone on to have hits with 'Closer' (featuring Halsey), 'Don't Let Me Down' (featuring Daya), and 'Something Just Like This' (with Coldplay).

Now, they are returning to the mainstream with a new version of the 'Good, Luck Babe!' hitmaker's viral hit.

The pair shared the artwork on their Instagram Story on (23.04.25) and teased that it's out "tomorrow".

Chappell herself hasn't mentioned the remix.

Released in 2020, 'Pink Pony Club' didn't go viral until 2024, thanks to TikTok.

The song is an LGBTQ+ anthem about feeling free in queer spaces.

In an interview with Headliner, the 27-year-old singer explained: "All of a sudden I realised I could truly be any way I wanted to be, and no one would bat an eye. It was so different from home where I always had such a hard time being myself."

Chappell's label actually didn't want to release the song after gaining "negative feedback".

Speaking to Capital Buzz about the response to the hit, Chappell said: "We were getting so much like, honestly, negative feedback. I was like, 'This feels so fun. I want to have fun on stage and dance and to feel happy.' but the label just didn't want to put it out. They didn't get it. So that like, was really confusing at the time."

In hindsight, she reflected: "I mean, it's like damn b****, were you wrong? It was the worst time ever to release a gay club song [around the pandemic]. And it still had such an impact. And that was just like, 'Okay, this means something.'"