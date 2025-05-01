Chappell Roan refuses to listen to her own music.

The 27-year-old singer has enjoyed massive success in the industry since the release of her album 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' in late 2023 but "doesn't want to hear" her own work once she has released it.

She told W! Magazine: "I think it was in an Uber when I was on tour . I heard 'Good Luck, Babe' [on the radio]. I grabbed my friend’s hand and I was like, “Oh my f******.…' But I didn’t scream. I don’t sing along with myself. I never listen to my own music. If it’s out, I don’t want to hear it. I’ve heard it hundreds and hundreds of times."

The Grammy Award-winning star was then asked about the first song she remembers performing and revealed it was the Britney Spears classic 'Oops! I Did It Again' but recalled that her mother had to take her out of the gymnastics class she attended because she would try to imitate the official choreography rather than focus on the lesson.

She said: "'Oops!…I Did It Again,' by Britney Spears. My mother took me out of gymnastics because I did the Britney dances instead of listening to the gymnastics teacher. I also sang, 'Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.'

Meanwhile, the 'Pink Pony Club' hitmaker decided to explore the country genre with her latest single 'The Giver' and listed off a number of music icons that she took inspiration from as she switched things up from her usual pop style.

She said: "I love country music. I listened to a lot of George Strait, Dwight Yoakam, and Dolly Parton. And I love Shania Twain so much. I just love campy country songs. I heard them on the bus every morning or at football games: It was country being played over the big speakers. I think country is the campiest music! And so is metal. Country music taught me how to write narratively."