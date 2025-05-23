Charli xcx quipped that she's "hardly Bob Dylan" as she was crowned Songwriter of the Year at The Ivors with Amazon Music.

The 32-year-old pop innovator - who dominated pop music with her 2024 LP 'Brat' - received the prize at the prestigious bash at London's famous Grosvenor House on Thursday (22.05.25).

Collecting the trophy, Charli joked: "I'm sure you all agree, I am hardly Bob Dylan, but one thing I certainly do is commit to the bit."

Elsewhere, U2 became the first Irish songwriters to receive the Ivors Academy fellowship for their back catalogue spanning five decades.

Frontman Bono said onstage: "Songs can be arrows through time if they come from the right place.

"They can fly higher and farther, last longer, hit harder. They can pierce the hardest armour of the human heart.

"I don't know if they can change the world, but they changed us."

The star-studded bash saw Bruce Springsteen honour The Killers with the Special International award.

Frontman Brandon Flowers quipped: "It feels one giant step away from fulfilling my original dream of becoming the most sought-after valet on the Las Vegas strip."

Meanwhile, Robbie Williams was named an Icon.

The 'Angels' hitmaker said: "When momentous things like this happen, it's just a hodge-podge of things coming at you from the universe.

"It's self-doubt and self-hatred mixed with ego and delusion and audacity.

"So it's very difficult to put your finger on what it feels like in the moment, other than you're supposed to say, 'I'm very grateful'. And I am."

Best Album went to Berwyn for his critically acclaimed debut studio effort, 'Who I Am'.

'Messy' hitmaker Lola Young received the Rising Star award, while Myles Smiths' 'Stargazing' was named the most-played song on UK radio in 2024, and Self Esteem picked up the Visionary Award.

Tom Gray, Chair of The Ivors Academy, said: “Congratulations to every Ivor Novello Award-winning songwriter and composer. On behalf of The Ivors Academy, it is a privilege to recognise their craft and achievements. Their lyrics and melodies are the most important foundations of music and there is no greater recognition than an Ivor Novello Award, judged by fellow songwriters and composers.”

Roberto Neri, CEO of The Ivors Academy, added: “A massive congratulations to all of our winners. From the UK we’re creating the global recognition that songwriters and composers deserve. Whether it's fair pay, safe working environments or ensuring meaningful opt-in consent in the age of AI, The Ivors Academy exists to protect, empower and celebrate the most vital creative force in the music industry. I’m proud to lead an organisation dedicated to upholding the rights and earnings of our members.”

The 2025 Ivor Novello winners:

Songwriter of the year

Charli XCX

Academy Fellowship

U2

Music icon award

Robbie Williams

Best album

Berwyn - Who Am I

Best contemporary song

Sans Soucis - Circumnavigating Georgia

Best song musically and lyrically

Orla Gartland - Mine

Most performed work

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Rising star

Lola Young

Best original film score

The Substance - Raffertie

Best original video game score

Farewell North - John Konsolakis

Best television soundtrack

True Detective: Night Country - Vince Pope

Outstanding song collection

Bloc Party

Special international

Brandon Flowers

Visionary award

Self Esteem